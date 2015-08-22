Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendry Flores will start for the Marlins on Friday against the Phillies. It will be his first big-league start. Flores notched his first major league win on Tuesday, getting one out in relief. In six appearances this year (and in his career), he has a 2.35 ERA. The Dominican native turns 24 in November.

LHP Brad Hand (3-3) earned a win on Thursday against Philadelphia, allowing four hits, two walks and one run in six innings. Hand has been wildly inconsistent in his past three starts. He threw another gem on June 9, allowing one run on just two hits in seven innings, beating Atlanta 4-1. But in the middle of those two excellent starts, Hand was bombed by the Cardinals, allowing 11 hits and six runs in six innings.

RHP Scott McGough, who had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, made his major league debut Thursday night against the Phillies, allowing five hits and three runs in two-thirds of an inning. He left the game with a 40.50 ERA, and it could have been worse. He had runners on second and third when he was pulled, but fellow reliever Bryan Morris bailed him out by getting the next batter out. McGough, 25, was 0-1 with a 1.95 ERA in 23 appearances in the minor leagues this season. The Pittsburgh native was the Dodgers’ fifth-round pick in 2011.

C Tomas Telis was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday. Telis, 24, started the year ranked 26th on the Texas Rangers’ list of prospects. He was promoted to the majors after the Marlins traded for him from Texas. Telis, who made his big-league debut last season, lacks home run power. He swings for hits mostly and has average arm strength after Tommy John surgery in 2010.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (fractured left hand) said he will return by Sept. 1. But before he returns, Stanton said he wanted to go five straight days without feeling pain or discomfort while taking batting practice. He started the process again Thursday after feeling discomfort Wednesday.