Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendry Flores (1-2) made his first big-league start on Friday against the Phillies, taking the loss when he allowed seven hits, two walks and five runs in five innings. The Dominican native, who turns 24 in November, had his ERA jump from 2.35 to 4.97. His previous six appearances were in relief. .

LF Cole Gillespie (sore left wrist) left the Aug. 21 game after five innings.

RHP David Phelps (stress fracture, right forearm) has been ruled out for the season but has said he will be ready for spring training. He finished 4-8 with a 4.50 ERA this year. In four years in the big leagues, this was his first losing season and his second-highest ERA.

RHP Carter Capps, whose average fastball of 98.0 mph is the third fastest in the majors, threw a bullpen session on Thursday and hopes to return soon from a strained right elbow. Capps, who is in his fourth season in the majors, has had a breakout year with a 1.16 ERA. In his previous three years, he had ERAs of 3.95, 3.98 and 5.49. His strikeout ratio this year is 16.8 per nine innings.

LHP Justin Nicolino, a rookie, gets a start on Saturday against the Phillies. He has walked just four in six starts this year. But as good as Nicolino’s control is, the downside is that he strikes out very few batters -- just six in 23 1/3 innings. It’s not impossible to be successful pitching with so few strikeouts, but it certainly makes things a lot more difficult.