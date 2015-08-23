FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2015 / 8:32 PM / 2 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Adam Conley will start Sunday’s series finale against the Phillies. Conley is similar to fellow Marlins rookie Justin Nicolino. Both are left-handers who rely on finesse, with fastballs in the 88-92 mph range. Conley is 25, and Nicolino turns 24 in November. Both were second-round picks -- Nicolino in 2010 and then Conley in 2011. Conley got off to a good start this year with the Marlins -- a 2.61 ERA after his first four appearances -- but has allowed 11 runs in 11 1/3 innings over three outings since then.

OF Cole Gillespie, who sprained his left wrist while attempting a diving catch on Friday, took batting practice and will not miss any time.

RHP Carter Capps will throw his second bullpen session on Sunday and then progress toward a rehab stint, likely at Class A Jupiter. Capps is about a week away from returning and would like to see him throw on back-to-back days in Jupiter.

LHP Justin Nicolino, who pitched a career-high 7 2/3 innings in just his fifth major-league start, got a no-decision on Saturday night against the Phillies. He allowed five hits, one walk and two runs. He was four outs away from a potential shutout when he gave up a solo home run to rookie pinch hitter Darnell Sweeney.

RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) pitched a rehab game on Saturday, tossing 60 pitches and topping out at 95 mph. Manager Dan Jennings said Cosart probably needs two more rehab starts before he’s ready to return to the team.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
