#US MLB
August 26, 2015 / 2:29 AM / 2 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Kendry Flores was placed on the 15-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 22, because of right shoulder tendinitis. In seven games (one start) for Miami, he is 1-2 with a 4.97 ERA.

RHP Jose Urena will throw a bullpen session Wednesday and live batting practice Saturday. He has been out since Aug. 7 due to a bruised left knee.

LF Christian Yelich was activated from the disabled list. He missed the minimum 15 days due to a right knee contusion.

RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) will throw about 70 pitches in a rehab game at Class A Jupiter on Thursday. He is on Triple-A New Orleans’ disabled list.

