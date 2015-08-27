Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendry Flores was placed on the 15-day DL, retroactive to Saturday, due to right shoulder tendinitis. The Marlins are hopeful of getting Flores back in September for some pitching depth.

RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday and live batting practice Saturday. The Marlins are hoping he can return in September, when he could provide depth in the rotation or in long relief.

LHP Brad Hand (4-3) beat the Pirates on Tuesday, allowing two runs in a career-high eight innings. Hand scattered nine hits but was helped by the fact that he did not walk a batter, and he allowed just one extra-base hit (a double).

LF Christian Yelich (bruised right knee) returned from the disabled list on Tuesday. He went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. He was also aggressive on the base-paths, going from first to third on a single, a gambit that forced in a run for his team when center fielder Andrew McCutchen bobbled the ball.

RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) will throw about 70 pitches in a rehab game at Class A Jupiter on Thursday. Cosart could return to the rotation in early September.

LHP Chris Narveson will get his first major league start since 2012 when he faces the Pirates on Wednesday. Narveson, who joined the Marlins this year, is 1-0 in six relief appearances this season with a 3.86 ERA. He has faced the Pirates twice, but both of those outings came in 2011, when he was 2-0 with a 0.79 ERA in two starts.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (fractured left hand) said he is “about a week and a half” away from playing again.