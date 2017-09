LF Christian Yelich (right ankle, right knee) did not start. He is day-to-day.

RHP Scott McGough was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. In one week with the Marlins, he allowed in three games, allowing three runs in 3 2/3 innings.

RHP Andre Rienzo was activated from the disabled list. He missed three weeks due to a left knee laceration.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (fractured left wrist) is set to take batting practice at Class A Jupiter on Monday or Tuesday.