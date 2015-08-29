Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley will open Miami’s six-game road trip by starting at the Washington Nationals on Friday. The Nationals, who have been fading in their attempt to catch the New York Mets in the NL East, will throw Max Scherzer. That’s a tough opponent for Conley, a rookie who will be making just his fifth career start. Conley does not throw hard -- 88-to-91 mph -- and will likely have to pinpoint with his location to beat the Nationals.

LF Christian Yelich (right ankle, right knee) did not start and is day-to-day. He suffered a right knee contusion on Aug. 10 and returned from the disabled list on Tuesday. But he fouled a pitch off his right ankle and is still experiencing some discomfort in his knee.

RHP Scott McGough, who made his big-league debut on Aug. 20, was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. McGough, a Pennsylvania native who turns 26 in October, is a former fifth-round pick of the Dodgers. He compiled a 7.36 ERA in three relief appearances with the Marlins.

LHP Justin Nicolino (2-2), who started against the Pirates on Thursday, allowed six hits, four walks and two runs in six innings. He gave up two big hits that either led to or resulted in a run -- a triple to C Francisco Cervelli and a solo homer to 1B Pedro Alvarez. But Nicolino got out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the third by getting Cervelli to ground out to second. Had he not gotten that out, things might have been far worse for the Marlins rookie.

RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) was set to throw his final rehab game Wednesday night at Class A Jupiter. After going 13-11 with a 3.69 ERA last season, 2015 has been a disaster for Cosart. He is just 1-4 with a 5.36 ERA. He hasn’t pitched for the Marlins since May 4. And he hasn’t won for the Marlins since May 13. But Cosart is still very young -- 25 -- and assuming the vertigo issues he has had this season are in his rear-view mirror, he still should have a bright future.

RHP Andre Rienzo (right knee laceration) was activated from the disabled list. Rienzo, a 27-year-old native of Brazil, is 6-8 with a 5.84 ERA since breaking into the majors in 2013. For his career, he made 34 appearances, including 21 as a starter. This year, all six of his outings have been in relief.

1B Justin Bour played college baseball at George Mason, about 30 miles from Nationals Park. He started Friday and entered the game hitting .253 with 12 homers with a lifetime average of .359 and two homers against his hometown Nationals.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (fractured left wrist) is set to take batting practice at Class A Jupiter on Monday or Tuesday. He has been on the disabled list since June 27 -- longer than the Marlins had expected -- and he has been missed by a team starving for offense. Even with all the time Stanton has missed, he started Wednesday fifth in the National League with 27 homers, just four off the lead.