Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley started Friday in his first outing of his career against the Marlins. He gave up three runs in five innings plus three batters and got his second big league win.

INF Dee Gordon had one hit and scored a run. He is hitting .332.

RHP Tom Koehler will start on Saturday. He will face the Nationals on the road in the second game of the series.

1B Justin Bour grew up in Northern Virginia and played at George Mason University, about 30 miles from Nationals Park. He started at first and was hitless in three at-bats Friday before family and friends.

3B Martin Prado hit a two-run homer off Max Scherzer and also had a double. “He’s aggressive. He attacks the hitters. When you know that he’s trying to attack you, that’s when you have to be aggressive. There’s been a couple times when he’s made real good pitches and I just swing, and I get a hit,” Prado said of Scherzer. “It’s always a battle. That’s all it’s about. I respect him. He’s a real good pitcher. And he always battles.”