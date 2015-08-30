Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

INF Dee Gordon led off the game Saturday with a single and was thrown out trying to steal second.

RHP Tom Koehler made the start Saturday night in Washington and it was not a good one.

LHP Brad Hand will get the ball for the series finale on Sunday in Washington. It will be his ninth start of the season and his 33rd appearance. He has allowed 82 hits in 76 2/3 innings.

IB Justin Bour hit a solo homer against Jordan Zimmermann for the only run for the Marlins on Saturday.

3B Martin Prado has made solid contact in the series. He had an infield single in the fourth on Saturday when his shot deflected off the glove of pitcher Jordan Zimmermann. Prado had one hit and is batting .274.