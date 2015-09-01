Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena, on the disabled list with a left knee contusion, is set to pitch in a rehab game for Class A Jupiter on Tuesday. He was hurt when hit by a comebacker in Atlanta on Aug. 6. Urena is 1-5 with a 5.11 ERA in 11 games for the Marlins.

LHP Justin Nicolino takes a stretch of three consecutive impressive outings into his start against the Braves on Tuesday in Atlanta. In those three games, the rookie gave up just six earned runs over 20 1/3 innings. Nicolino was called up from Triple-A New Orleans when RHP Jose Fernandez went on the disabled list Aug. 11 because of a biceps strain.

RHP Jarred Cosart, bothered by vertigo since most of the season, is scheduled to make another rehab start with Class A Jupiter on Tuesday. He is 1-4 with a 5.36 ERA in nine games with Miami and 0-2 with a 4.75 ERA in seven minor league games. Cosart rejoined the Marlins in mid-July but gave up three runs in 1 1/3 innings.

LHP Chris Narveson pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings Monday against the Braves in his second start for Miami. He allowed just two hits before having to come out because of a blister on his left middle finger. Narveson (2-1) came into the game with a 7.04 ERA after being roughed up by Pittsburgh in his previous outing. It was his first victory as a starter since 2011 with Milwaukee.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Class A Jupiter, and he could be activated as soon as Friday.

