Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley will make his sixth start of the season for the Marlins. He’s 2-1 with a 4.96 ERA, with 11 walks and 27 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings. He’s made one previous appearance against the Braves this season, allowing three runs in a three-inning relief stint.

RHP Jose Urena began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Tuesday, pitching two scoreless, hitless innings. Urena has been out with a bruised left knee since Aug. 7. Before his injury, Urena was 1-5 with a 5.11 ERA. In 11 games, nine of them starts, Urena had thrown 49 1/3 innings and allowed 29 runs on 57 hits, with 18 walks and 21 strikeouts.

2B Dee Gordon was 2-for-5, one of them his 13th bunt for a hit this season. Gordon also stole two bases, his ninth multi-steal game of the year. Gordon has 46 bunt hits since entering the major leagues in 2011.

LHP Justin Nicolino (3-2) scattered six hits, walked two and struck out three. It matched the seven scoreless innings he threw in his major league debut against Cincinnati on June 20. The Marlins played some solid defense behind Nicolino, turning three double plays in his behalf. Miami has turned 13 double plays during the 44 innings thrown by the left-hander this season.

1B Justin Bour was 1-for-4 with a long home run, his 15th, and three RBIs. On the current road trip, Bour is 6-for-19 with three homers and eight RBIs. Bour also made a nice play on a line drive, which he turned into a double play.

OF Giancarlo Stanton began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Tuesday, going 0-for-2 with a walk. Stanton has been out since being hit by a pitch on June 27 and suffering a broken left hand. In 74 games before his injury, Stanton was batting .265 with 27 homers and 67 RBIs.