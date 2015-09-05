Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) was activated from the disabled list. He will pitch out of the bullpen.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria, who came out of Wednesday’s game in Atlanta after tweaking his left hamstring, was replaced by Miguel Rojas in Friday’s starting lineup. Hechavarria leads all NL shortstops in defensive runs saved and ultimate zone rating, two of the metrics used in deciding Gold Glove winners. Marlins manager Dan Jennings said Hechavarria will be out one or two more days.

RHP Tom Koehler pitched six innings against the Mets on Friday, allowing five hits, five walks and two runs. The five walks tied a career high.

LHP Brad Hand starts against the Mets on Saturday. He is 0-4 in 13 career games against the Mets, including five starts. But if you go by his ERA, Hand has pitched better against the Mets (3.50) than he has against the majors as a whole (4.46).

OF Christian Yelich, who started in center on Friday, said his preferred position is left, where he won a Gold Glove last year.

INF Donovan Solano was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. Solano will be used as a utility infielder.

OF Marcell Ozuna on Friday started in right field for the first time this season and just the fifth time in the past two years. Marlins manager Dan Jennings, though, called right field Ozuna’s “natural position.” Ozuna played 36 games in right in 2014. In the minors, he made 391 starts in right field and a combined total of 69 in center and left.

RHP Jarred Cosart, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since July 4 due to an inner-ear issue that caused dizziness and nausea, returned to the Marlins on Friday. The Marlins haven’t won a game he has pitched since May 13, and Cosart hasn’t recorded a win since April 22. Cosart, 1-4 this season with a 5.36 ERA, could start on Sunday against the Mets. Another possibility is LHP Chris Narveson, who has a blister on his left middle finger.

OF Brian Bogusevic was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. He hit .296 with 12 homers and 57 RBIs in Triple-A this season.