Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 6, 2015

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Brad Hand (4-5) took the loss on Saturday against the Mets. He is now 0-5 in his career against the Mets. He allowed six hits -- including three homers -- two walks and seven runs in just 1 2/3 innings.

RHP Jarred Cosart, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since July 4 due to an inner-ear issue that caused dizziness and nausea, returns to the mound against the Mets on Sunday. The Marlins haven’t won a game he has pitched since May 13, and Cosart hasn’t recorded a win since April 22.

LHP Raudel Lazo made his big-league debut on Saturday, tossing one inning of scoreless relief. Lazo, who had a 1.96 ERA in 26 relief appearances this year between Class A Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville, joined the Marlins on Wednesday. He was signed out of Cuba in 2011.

3B Martin Prado extended his modest hitting streak to five games and is hitting .500 during that span. On Friday, he became the first major-leaguer since 2011 to get five hits in a game, including a walk-off. Toronto’s Corey Patterson was the last player to accomplish the feat. It was Prado’s seventh career walk-off hit.

