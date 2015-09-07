Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendry Flores made his second rehab appearance for Class A Jupiter on Sunday, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He threw a scoreless inning for Jupiter on Friday. Flores has been out since Aug. 22 due to right shoulder tendinitis.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria (hamstring) missed his third straight game. He ranks second among National League shortstops in hits (132) and batting average and leads in most defensive metrics.

RHP Carter Capps (elbow) still feels discomfort and is not ready to return. If he could ever stay healthy, Capps -- who has one of the most frightening fastballs in the majors -- could be the Marlins’ closer for 2016 and beyond.

LHP Justin Nicolino, a rookie, will start against the Brewers on Monday. It will be his eighth start of the season/career, including one against the Brewers. He is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA against Milwaukee. Against the league as a whole, Nicolino is 3-2 with a 4.07 ERA. In the minors this season, he was 7-7 with a 3.52 ERA.

RHP Jarred Cosart, who hadn’t pitched in the majors since July 4 due to an inner-ear issue that caused dizziness and nausea, returned to the mound against the Mets on Sunday and got a no-decision. Cosart, who was on a pitch count since it was his first start back, lasted 4 2/3 innings and allowed five hits, one walk and one run. He threw 88 pitches. Cosart hasn’t recorded a win since April 22.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (fractured left wrist) said Sunday he may not return this season.