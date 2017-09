2B Dee Gordon is the sixth player in Marlins history to steal 50 bases in a season.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

RHP Jose Fernandez (strained biceps) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and will start Saturday.