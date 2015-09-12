Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria, who has missed seven straight starts (hamstring), will try to run full speed in a day or two and hopes to play within a week.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria, who has missed seven straight starts (hamstring), will try to run full speed in a day or two and hopes to play within one week. Hechavarria is widely regarded as one of the best-fielding shortstops in baseball.

RHP Jose Fernandez , who is 15-0 with a 1.14 ERA in his career at Marlins Park, gets the start Saturday against Washington. It will be his first start since suffering a biceps injury on Aug. 7.

RHP Jarred Cosart, in just his second start since coming off the disabled list, pitched five scoreless innings against the Nationals on Friday, getting a tough-luck no-decision. He threw 90 pitches, 55 of them for strikes. Cosart allowed four hits and three walks.

RF Giancarlo Stanton, out since June 26 (fractured left wrist), has increased the intensity of batting practice, hoping to make a return before the season expires. Said Marlins manager Dan Jennings: “If you can get him back and write ‘Stanton’ in your lineup, even if it’s for one day, it’s a pretty good feeling.”