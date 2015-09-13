Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Mike Dunn set a franchise record on Friday with his 20th career win in relief. He broke a tie with Antonio Alfonseca, Braden Looper and Robb Nen.

LHP Brad Hand will make his 11th start of the season when he faces the Nationals on Sunday. Hand will face Nationals ace Max Scherzer -- a tough task. Here’s something, however, that will give Marlins fans hope in the matchup: Hand is 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA at home this year. That contrasts with a 1-4 mark with a 7.60 ERA on the road.

RHP Jose Fernandez improved to a record-tying 16-0 at home, defeating the Washington Nationals 2-0 at Marlins Park on Saturday night. The only other pitchers in major-league history to start their careers 16-0 at home were Johnny Allen (1932-33) and LaMarr Hoyt (1980-82). But of the three, only Fernandez earned his 16 wins exclusively as a starter. Fernandez, in his first start since he was sidelined on Aug. 7 with a biceps injury, pitched five scoreless innings, holding the Nationals to two singles and one walk. He struck out seven batters and could have gone deeper in the game if not a pitch limit. (He threw 69 pitches.) His career ERA at home is now 1.11.

3B Martin Prado entered Saturday leading the majors (minimum 75 plate appearances) with a .353 batting average while batting in the third hole. And that was before his 2-for-3 performance on Saturday. The Marlins first put him in the three-hole in their batting order on Aug. 15.