RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) threw a bullpen session Monday. He has been on the disabled list since Aug. 3.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left hamate bone) took batting practice before the game. Stanton, who was injured June 26, will be with the Marlins throughout a seven-game road trip that began Monday. Manager Dan Jennings said he still hopes Stanton can return this season.