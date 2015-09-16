Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria (strained left hamstring) missed his 10th consecutive game Monday. Manager Dan Jennings said Hechavarria, who was injured legging out a bunt single Sept. 2, tested the hamstring prior to Monday’s game and that he is “progressing the right way.” Hechavarria is batting .281 with five homers, 48 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 130 games this season.

RHP Tom Koehler will face a familiar opponent at a familiar place Tuesday when he takes the mound against the Mets at Citi Field. Koehler snapped an eight-start winless drought in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 over eight innings as the Marlins beat the Brewers, 5-2. The strikeouts and innings pitched were season highs for Koehler, who was 0-6 with a 6.31 ERA in his previous eight starts. This will be Koehler’s 17th career appearance and 14th start against the Mets, both of which are his most against any opponent. He also will be making his eighth appearance and seventh start at Citi Field, where he has pitched more than any other road venue. Koehler is 1-5 with a 4.33 ERA against the Mets. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he faced them Sept 4, when he allowed two runs over six innings in the Marlins’ 6-5 win at Marlins Park.

RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) threw in the bullpen Monday. Manager Dan Jennings said the session went very well for Capps and that the reliever next will throw a simulated game. Jennings said he hopes Capps can return to the Marlins before the end of the season. Capps, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 3, is 1-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 31 innings over 30 games.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left hamate bone) took batting practice with the Marlins on Monday afternoon prior to a 4-3 loss to the Mets. Manager Dan Jennings said he hopes Stanton can come off the disabled list at some point during the seven-game road trip that began Monday night. Stanton was injured June 26 and played in just one rehab game for Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1 before he was shelved again due to lingering pain in the wrist. He is hitting .265 with 27 homers and 67 RBIs in 74 games this season. Despite missing more than two months, he is still tied for seventh in the National League in homers.