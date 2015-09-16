Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley will look to pitch into the sixth inning for just the second time in eight big league starts on Wednesday night, when he takes the mound for the Marlins in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Conley didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start Sept. 8, when he allowed two runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out seven over 4 1/3 innings in the Marlins’ 6-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The seven strikeouts tied a career high for Conley, who is 2-0 in his last three starts even though he has a 5.02 ERA and hasn’t pitched more than five innings in that span. This will be Conley’s first career start against the Mets. He allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings of relief on Aug. 4 in the Marlins’ 5-1 loss to the Mets at Marlins Park.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria (strained left hamstring) missed his 11th straight game Tuesday. Manager Dan Jennings said Hechavarria continues to improve but needs to display his “full burst” as well as run at full speed before the Marlins consider putting him back in the lineup. Hechavarria was injured legging out a bunt single on Sept. 2. He is batting .281 with five homers, 48 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 130 games this season.

RHP Tom Koehler reached the 10-win mark for the second straight season on Tuesday, when he earned the victory after allowing one run on five hits and four walks while striking out four over six innings as the Marlins beat the Mets, 9-3. Koehler allowed his lone run in the first, when the Mets loaded the bases with one out before he retired C Travis d‘Arnaud and 1B Lucas Duda on pop-ups. The win was the second straight for Koehler following an eight-start winless streak. Koehler is now 10-13 with a 3.90 ERA in 29 games (28 starts).

RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Friday in Washington, where the Marlins will play the Nationals. With the season complete for all the Marlins’ minor league affiliates, a simulated game will serve as a rehab game for Capps. Manager Dan Jennings said Capps could return to the Marlins shortly as long as things go well Friday. Capps, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 3, is 1-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 31 innings over 30 games.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left hamate bone) was scheduled to see a hand doctor in New York on Tuesday afternoon. Manager Dan Jennings said the visit could be the final step in Stanton’s path to get cleared to return to the Marlins lineup. Stanton was injured June 26 and played in just one rehab game for Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1 before he was shelved again due to lingering pain in the wrist. He is hitting .265 with 27 homers and 67 RBIs in 74 games this season. He began Tuesday tied for seventh in the National League in homers despite missing more than two months.