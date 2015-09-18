Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley had the best start of his major league career Wednesday, when he earned the win after allowing just three hits and no walks while striking out three over seven shutout innings in the Marlins’ 6-0 victory over the Mets. Conley didn’t throw more than six innings in any of his first seven starts, during which he allowed fewer than two runs once. But on Wednesday, Conley retired the first 10 batters he faced before giving up a double to 3B David Wright, who was the only Mets player to get as far as second base in the first seven innings. Conley is 4-1 with a 4.22 ERA in 12 games (eight starts) this season.

2B Dee Gordon continued his pursuit of Washington Nationals OF Bryce Harper in the National League batting race Wednesday, when Gordon went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in the Marlins’ 6-0 win over the Mets. Gordon raised his average to .332 but gained only .001 on Harper, who also went 2-for-5 in the Nationals’ 11-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies to keep his average at .338. The multi-hit game was the 52nd of the season for Gordon, who also extended his hitting streak against the Mets to 17 games dating back to April 18. Gordon has three homers, 39 RBIs and ranks second in the NL with 51 stolen bases.

RHP Jarred Cosart will look to earn his first win in almost five months when he takes the mound for the Marlins on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. It will be the second straight time Cosart has opposed the Nationals. He didn’t factor into the decision last Friday, when he allowed four hits and three walks while striking out five over five shutout innings in the Marlins’ 2-1 win. Cosart, who missed much of this season battling vertigo and also spent two months in the minors, is 0-3 with a 5.02 ERA in eight games (seven starts) since his lone win April 22. He is 0-2 with a 2.82 ERA in four career starts against the Nationals.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left hamate bone) received a clean bill of health during a visit with a hand doctor in New York on Tuesday. Manager Dan Jennings said Stanton can return to the Marlins lineup as soon as he regains strength in the left hand. Stanton hasn’t played for the Marlins since he was injured on Sept. 26. He is hitting .265 with 27 homers -- still tied for seventh in the National League entering Wednesday -- and 67 RBIs in 74 games this season.