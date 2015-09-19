Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

INF Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) took infield practice Sept. 16. “He is moving toward getting back on the field,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said Sept. 17.

RHP Jose Fernandez will start on Friday in Washington. He is 1-0 with an ERA of 3.50 in three road starts this year. It will be his ninth start of the year.

OF Christian Yelich has hit very well since he came off the disabled list last month. He had two more hits Thursday and lifted his average to .285.

RHP Jarred Cosart won for the first time since April 22 as he went six innings against Washington. He allowed just three hits and two runs in six innings. “He has good stuff,” said Washington shortstop Ian Desmond, who hit a two-run homer off Cosart in the second. “He also works quick.” It was his first career win against the Nationals.

1B Justin Bour, who played at nearby George Mason University, hit his 18th homer of the year on Thursday. Bour now has five of his 19 career homers against Washington, with four at Nationals Park. “I hit a fastball there, but I gotta give credit to the guys in front of me, got on base with two outs. I was able to come up in that situation,” Bour said. “Honestly, I just try to take the same approach, it doesn’t matter what ballpark I‘m playing in. I’ve had a couple good games here.” He is the fifth player from George Mason to play in the majors and his 18 homers and 61 RBIs is the most in a single season of any GMU alum. The previous marks were set by catcher Chris Widger, who hit 15 homers in 1998 and had 56 RBIs in 1999 while with Montreal.

INF Martin Prado hit a two-run homer in the first off Tanner Roark on Thursday. He had also had a single and scored in the fifth. Prado has nine homers this year and is hitting .287.