Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon had one hit and one RBI on Friday. He is hitting .333 this year and continues to set the table at the top of the order.

RHP Jose Fernandez made his first start at Nationals Park on Friday. He gave up a homer to Clint Robinson but did not figure in the decision as he allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings. “The ball went really far. That kind of was funny to watch. You just try to make good pitches, try to make quick outs. Try to give your team a chance to win. That’s what I try to do every time I go out there. I feel good. I feel healthy,” he said.

LHP Justin Nicolino will start for Miami on Saturday at Washington. He will make his 10th start of the year and his first start ever against Washington.

1B Justin Bour had a single on Friday at Washington. It was the first time in four games at Nationals Park he did not go deep.

INF Martin Prado (wrist) was held out of the lineup. He is day-to-day.