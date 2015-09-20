Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon had one hit on Saturday against Washington. He has reached base in the first inning in the first three games of the series. “He is a special cat,” said Washington manager Matt Williams. He had an infield single to lead off the game Saturday but was retired on a rare double play to end the game in the ninth.

LHP Brad Hand started at Washington on Saturday. It was his 12th start of the year and he fell to 0-8 in his career against Washington as he allowed three runs before he left in the fifth.

RHP Carter Capps threw a simulated game on Friday at Nationals Park, according to mlb.com. The North Carolina native is 1-0, 1.16 in 30 games out of the bullpen this year. He went on the disabled list Aug. 3 with a right elbow strain.

LHP Justin Nicolino will start for Miami on Sunday at Washington. It will be the 10th start of his career and first against the Nationals. Batters have an average of .281 against him and he has given up six homers in 54 1/3 innings.

IB Justin Bour, who had homered in three of his last four games at Nationals Park, had three singles in four trips on Saturday. Bour is hitting .264 this year for the Marlins and has 18 homers.

INF Martin Prado, who did not play Friday due to a bad wrist, was also not in the starting lineup Saturday and did not play. X-rays were negative and there is a chance he could have an MRI exam.

OF Giancarlo Stanton, dealing with a broken hamate bone in his left wrist, was slated to take indoor batting practice Saturday. He has 27 homers in 74 games this year but has not played since late June.