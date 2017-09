SS Adeiny Hechavarria (hamstring) and 3B Martin Prado (wrist) remain out of the lineup, replaced by SS Miguel Rojas and 3B Donovan Solano. Prado missed his fourth consecutive game. Hechavarria has been out since Sept. 2.

