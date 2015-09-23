Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley will start against the Phillies on Wednesday. He faced them once previously, earlier this season, when he took a loss despite pitching well. He went six innings, allowing three hits and one run. However, he allowed four walks in that game. However, that was the only loss this season for Conley (4-1), a rookie whose record is probably better than he deserves given his ERA of 4.22.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria (hamstring) and 3B Martin Prado (wrist) remain out of the lineup, replaced by SS Miguel Rojas and 3B Donovan Solano. Prado missed his fourth consecutive game. Hechavarria has been out since Sept. 2.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria (hamstring) has been out since Sept. 2, but he could return this week. Hechavarria has established himself as one of the best defensive players in the game.

RHP Tom Koehler (10-14) was beaten by the Phillies on Tuesday. He allowed seven hits, three walks and four runs, three earned. It was a disappointing effort by Koehler, who has a 3.94 ERA this year but was looking to do more against a Phillies team that arrived in Miami having lost 20 of their past 26 games.

RHP Jose Fernandez will make his final home start of the year on Friday against the Atlanta Braves. Fernandez is 16-0 with a 1.11 ERA in his career at home. After Friday’s outing, Fernandez will make one road start and then be done for the season.

