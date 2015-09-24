Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley, a rookie, was perfect through four innings and struck out a career-high eight batters on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Conley left the game with a 2-1 lead after six innings, but the Phillies tied the score in the eighth, sticking Conley with a no-decision. Conley, who earlier in the day was named the Marlins’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year after posting a 9-3 record and a 2.52 ERA at Triple-A New Orleans, was brilliant early, striking out two batters in each of his first two innings. He finished his night by lasting six innings and allowing three hits, one walk and one run.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria (hamstring) might be able to return to the lineup Thursday. He has been out since Sept. 2.

LF/CF Christian Yelich has hit .345 over his past 60 games. His hot streak started on June 27. That’s nearly three full months of hot hitting. Only three other hitters have a higher batting average during that span -- Buster Posey (.362), David Perralta (.353) and Xander Bogaerts (.352).

RHP Carter Capps (elbow) will throw a simulated game later this week. Capps, who has been out since August 2, has the strikeout stuff to be the Marlins’ closer next season if he can prove to be much more durable than he has been so far in his career.

RHP Jarred Cosart will start against the Phillies on Thursday. It will be his fourth start since returning from an inner-ear disorder. In his first three starts since returning to the majors, Cosart has pitched fairly well, allowing three earned ru ns in 15 2/3 innings. That includes a win over Washington last Thursday.

3B Martin Prado missed his fifth consecutive game. He is sidelined due to a sore left wrist.