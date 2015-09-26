Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria, who is team-controlled through 2019, has been offered a longer-term deal by the Marlins, according to reports. Hechavarria, who has been out since Sept. 2 due to a hamstring injury, is the leader of the Marlins’ infield defense and has emerged as a solid offensive force in terms of his production at the bottom of the lineup.

2B Dee Gordon, who is under team control through 2018, could be sticking around for a lot longer if the Marlins get their way. They reportedly are working on a longer-term deal with Gordon, who is just the fourth Marlins player to have more than 50 steals and 50 multi-hit games in the same season.

RHP Jose Fernandez will make his final home start of the year Friday against the Braves. Fernandez is 16-0 with a 1.11 ERA in his career at home. With a win Friday, he would set the major league record for most consecutive home wins to start a career. After Friday’s outing, Fernandez will make one road start and then be done for the season.

RHP Carter Capps was shut down for the season with an elbow injury.

RHP Jarred Cosart, who was making just his 13th start this season (he missed more than three months this season due to an inner-ear disorder), got hurt again Thursday. He pitched four scoreless innings but had to leave the game after getting hit on the left forearm by a line drive. He was diagnosed with a contusion and is day-to-day. Cosart allowed four hits and two walks while striking out two.

C J.T. Realmuto’s seventh triple of the season on Thursday set a Marlins record for catchers. It was also the most triples by a major league catcher since Darrell Porter had eight in 1979.

1B Justin Bour’s 19 homers are the most by a Marlins rookie since 2010, when OF Giancarlo Stanton hit 22 and 1B Gaby Sanchez hit 19.