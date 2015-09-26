Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Fernandez made his final home start of the year on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, surviving a rough start to improve his career record at Marlins Park to 17-0. After allowing five hits and four runs in the first inning, Fernandez settled down and set the major-league record for most consecutive wins (17) at home to start a career. Fernandez threw 96 pitches on Friday, lasting five innings. He allowed nine hits, one walk and six runs, striking out two. It was tied for the most earned runs ever allowed by Fernandez, and it was the most he has given up at home.

RHP Carter Capps was shut down for the season with an elbow injury.

RHP Carter Capps (elbow) has been shut down for the rest of the season. It is a disappointing end of the season for the 6-5, 220-pounder. However, this was no doubt a breakthrough year Capps, 25, who went 1-0 with a 1.16 ERA in 30 games, all in relief. Capps struck out 16.8 batters per nine innings, an absurd rate that is among the best pitchers in the game. If he can stay healthy -- which is a big if given his history of injuries -- he should be the Marlins’ closer in 2016.

LHP Justin Nicolino, a 23-year-old rookie, will start against the Braves this season. It will be his 11th start of the season, including one against the Braves. He is 1-0 against the Braves, tossing seven scoreless innings. But that win over Atlanta was on the road, where Nicolino has a 3-1 record and a 3.34 ERA. At home, he has been oddly ineffective, going 0-3 with a 5.86 ERA.

C J.T. Realmuto’s seventh triple of the season on Thursday set a Marlins record for catchers. It was also the most triples by a major league catcher since Darrell Porter had eight in 1979.

1B Justin Bour’s 19 homers are the most by a Marlins rookie since 2010, when OF Giancarlo Stanton hit 22 and 1B Gaby Sanchez hit 19.

OF Ichiro Suzuki has a .579 OPS, which is a career low. Suzuki, 41, probably should retire after this season. But the 41-year-old -- despite badly diminished abilities -- has said he wants to keep going. Due to injuries, the Marlins have overused him this season. He has played 144 games, which is already one more than his usage last year with the New York Yankees. Suzuki is 66 hits away from 3,000 major-league hits, so perhaps that is the motivation for him to stick around. But he has so little pop -- just 12 extra-base hits this year -- the Marlins should look for a better backup outfielder for 2016.