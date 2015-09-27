Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler, who went 10-10 with a 3.81 ERA last season, faces the Atlanta Braves on Sunday in his final home start of the season. If Koehler gets win No. 11, it would be a career high. He would also like to keep his ERA to below 4.00 -- it is currently at 3.94.

RHP A.J. Ramos on Friday became the 10th pitcher in Marlins history to get 30 saves in a year. That’s not a bad season for a pitcher who had never had a save before May 13 of this year.

LHP Justin Nicolino, a 23-year-old rookie, was outstanding against the Braves on Saturday. He lasted seven innings, allowing two hits -- both singles -- three walks and one run. Nicolino will and should take that type of performance every time out if he could. The only real negative is that he didn’t strike out a batter. Nicolino pitches to contact. Still, you hope he would strike out at least the opposing pitcher and one or two others.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (fractured left wrist) is likely out for the season. The Marlins have yet to make that official, but it would defy logic to put Stanton back on the field during the final week of the season. If his hand hasn’t felt good enough so far, why put him in for the final week or final day(s) of the season? Resting him and having him return fully healthy for spring training make more sense. If that safe course is followed, then Stanton finishes with a . 265 batting average, 27 homers and 67 RBIs in just 74 games. His .952 OPS is actually two points higher than last year, when he slugged 37 homers and drove in 105 runs.