Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley went six innings, giving up two runs, five hits and striking out six on 97 pitches (60 strikes). He gave up a 435-foot home run to Rays OF Mikie Mahtook. “Sometimes I think you make a good pitch and a guy runs into it,” Conley said.

2B Dee Gordon went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. He also had an error in the eighth inning that put Rays PH John Jaso on base. The next batter, Asdrubal Cabrera, hit a go-ahead home run.

LF Christian Yelich was 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and RBI. He is hitting .350 in 42 career interleague games and batting .348 in 29 games since returning from the disabled list for a knee contusion.

3B Martin Prado was 2-for-4 with an RBI off a single in the eighth inning that tied the game at 2-2. “That was a big hit for us,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “He’s putting together some nice at-bats.”

OF Giancarlo Stanton is officially done for the season. Stanton was hitting .265 with 27 home runs and 67 RBIs in 74 games. “He will be good for next season, he’ll be back ready,” Jennings said.