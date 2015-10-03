Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler, slated to start Game Two of Saturday’s double-header in Philadelphia, has won three of his last four starts. The last time out he beat Atlanta, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on nine hits, while striking out two and walking five. He is 2-3 with a 4.25 ERA in 10 career outings against the Phillies, eight of them starts.

LHP Justin Nicolino, the starter in the first game of a double-header Saturday against the Phillies, beat Atlanta his last time out, going seven innings and allowing one run on two hits. The rookie did not strike out a batter, and he walked three. He faced the Phillies on Aug. 22, taking a no-decision after working 7 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on five hits, while striking out four and walking one.