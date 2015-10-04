Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley will start Sunday’s season finale for Miami. The rookie will make his 15th appearance and 11th start of 2015. It will be his third start against Philadelphia, and the southpaw has been successful in the first two. Against Philadelphia, Conley has combined to allow two runs and six hits in 12 innings while striking out 13 and walking five.

2B Dee Gordon had a combined four hits in Saturday’s doubleheader, including his 200th of the season. Gordon has a career high and the major league lead in hits with (202). He also ended the day tied with Washington’s Bryce Harper for the National League lead in batting average. Both players head into the final day of the regular season with .331 averages.

OF Christrian Yelich tied a franchise record with eight hits in eight straight at-bats. Yelich went 5-for-5 in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, setting a career high for hits. He then got three straight hits to start Game 2, becoming the second Marlin to accomplish the feat. Preston Wilson also hit safely in eight straight at-bats in 2001.

RHP A.J. Ramos collected two saves Saturday to bring his season total to 32. The first-year closer has converted his last nine save opportunities, and the two scoreless innings lowered his season ERA to 2.30.