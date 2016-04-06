FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2016 / 12:48 AM

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Dee Gordon set a career high with three extra-base hits. He had two doubles and a triple in six at-bats and scored two runs. His speed never slumps. If he can put the ball in play consistently, he is dangerous.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen had a miserable debut for the Marlins, who signed him during the winter to a five-year, $80 million contract, then gave him the Opening Day start over Jose Fernandez. Chen allowed nine hits and five runs in five innings but escaped with a no-decision. “I didn’t do my job,” Chen said. “I didn’t pitch as well as I hoped I would.”

RHP Bryan Morris didn’t do his job Tuesday. He allowed consecutive solo home runs to Detroit, allowing the Tigers to stretch their ninth-inning lead to 7-4. With the Marlins missing two key bullpen pieces -- Carter Capps for the year and Mike Dunn for about a week -- a veteran such as Morris has to be better. Instead, Morris wakes up Wednesday with an 18.00 ERA.

RF Giancarlo Stanton, one of the best power hitters in the game, slugged a two-run home run off Tigers RHP Justin Verlander. It was Stanton’s first career Opening Day home run, which is a bit surprising given his immense power.

