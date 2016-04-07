Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley, 25, will start against the Washington Nationals on Thursday. As a rookie last season, Conley showed promise, posting a 4-1 record with a 3.76 ERA in 15 appearances, including 11 starts.

2B Dee Gordon on Tuesday became the first player in history to get three extra-base hits on the Opening Day that follows the player winning a batting title. On Wednesday, he went 3-for-5 and is hitting .545 this season.

RHP Jose Fernandez’s major-league-record home winning streak of 17 games ended on Wednesday against the Tigers. Detroit generated five hits, one walk and five runs in 5 2/3 innings against Fernandez, who struck out 13, one short of his career high. Fernandez had never lost a home game in his career before Wednesday, going 17-0 with a 1.40 ERA in 26 starts. His 17 consecutive wins without a loss are a major-league record for the modern era.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen, who was hit above his left elbow on Tuesday on a liner by Tigers CF Anthony Gose, is expected to make his next start. Chen said he felt soreness on Wednesday. But it was “normal soreness,” Chen said.

RHP Tyler Kolek, Miami’s top prospect, may need elbow surgery. An announcement is expected this weekend. If Kolek needs Tommy John surgery, that would be a huge hit on a Marlins farm system that is already ranked last by Baseball America in terms of available talent.