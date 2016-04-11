Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon, who had his hitting streak stopped against the Nationals on Thursday at 12 games, didn’t waste any time getting a new started Sunday. He tripled to lead off the game against Joe Ross and then scored on a single by Giancarlo Stanton. Gordon had two hits and is batting .421.

RHP Tom Koehler made the start for the Marlins on Sunday at Nationals Park. The former Stony Brook standout was 11-14 last season and is 3-6 in his career against the Nationals with an ERA of 4.64 in nine starts, but he pitched better Sunday as he was lifted with one out in the seventh. He was saddled with the loss as he gave up two runs on eight hits.

RHP Jarred Cosart will make his first start of the season Monday, as the Marlins begin a series in New York against the Mets. Cosart had his start pushed back as the Marlins game with the Nationals was called duo to bad weather on Saturday, with Tom Koehler -- slated to pitch Saturday -- getting the assignment on Sunday in Washington.

3B Martin Prado continues to excel early in the season. He had two hits for the second game in a row and has a hit in five games in a row against the Nationals. Prado is hitting .353.