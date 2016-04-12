Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon extended his hitting streak against the Mets to 18 games on Monday night, when he went 2-for-6 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base in the Marlins’ 10-3 victory. Gordon’s streak, which dates back to April 18, 2015, is his longest ever against any team. He is batting .450 (36-for-80) during the streak.

RHP Jose Fernandez will make his second start of the season Tuesday night, when he takes the mound for the Marlins in the middle game of a three-game series against the Mets at Citi Field. Fernandez took the loss last Wednesday, when he gave up five runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 13 over 5 2/3 innings as the Marlins fell to the Tigers, 7-3. He is 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA in four career starts against the Mets.

RHP Jarred Cosart was staked to a big early lead but could not pitch long enough to quality for the win Monday night, when he was lifted after 4 2/3 innings in the Marlins’ 10-3 victory over the Mets. The Marlins scored seven runs in the second and another in the third, but Cosart gave up three runs in the fourth and was pulled with two on in the fifth. RHP Chris Narveson retired 1B Lucas Duda to end the threat and ended up being credited with the win. Cosart, who was making his first start of the season, gave up the three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three.

RF Giancarlo Stanton continued to thrive against the Mets on Monday night, when his two-run homer capped a seven-run second inning that propelled the Marlins to a 10-3 win. Stanton finished 1-for-4 with two runs. The homer was his 22nd all-time against the Mets, tied for fourth most among active players with Angels 1B Albert Pujols. Stanton’s 21 homers against the Mets since 2011 are the most of any player in that span.