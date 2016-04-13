Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley will make his second start of the season Wednesday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Marlins in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Conley didn’t factor into the decision last Thursday, when he allowed three runs on two hits and two walks over one inning in the Marlins’ 6-4 win over the Washington Nationals. He was lifted when play resumed following a long rain delay. Conley is 1-0 with a 0.96 ERA in two games (one start) against the Mets.

LHP Mike Dunn (left forearm strain) had a setback during his most recent throwing session. Manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday that Dunn, who opened the season on the disabled list, “felt it grab” as he threw. Dunn will see team doctors in the coming days. An MRI administered last month detected no structural damage. This is the first trip to the disabled list for Dunn since he reached the big leagues in 2009.

2B Dee Gordon struck out a career-high four times Tuesday but made his lone hit count when he singled to cap a 16-pitch eighth-inning at-bat and went on to score the winning run in the Marlins’ 2-1 win over the Mets. It was the longest at-bat in franchise history. Gordon struck out in his first three at-bats, all against Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard, and fell behind RHP Jim Henderson 1-2 before he fouled off 11 straight 2-2 pitches. He then singled to left, stole second, went to third when Henderson walked RF Giancarlo Stanton and scored on a sacrifice fly by PH Martin Prado. The hit by Gordon extended his hitting streak against the Mets to 19 games dating back to April 18, 2015.

RHP Jose Fernandez labored early but dominated late on Tuesday, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings as the Marlins beat the Mets, 2-1. Fernandez allowed the lone run and all the baserunners in the first two innings, during which the Mets forced him to throw 51 pitches. But Fernandez retired the final 10 batters he faced, including the final four by strikeout. He is 0-1 with a 5.06 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 10 2/3 innings this season.

OF Ichiro Suzuki surpassed his hitting coach on the all-time hit list Tuesday, when Suzuki beat out an infield single as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning of the Marlins’ 2-1 win over the Mets. The hit was the first of the season for Suzuki and his 2,936th all-time, which broke a tie with Barry Bonds for 34th place on the all-time list. Next up for Suzuki is Frank Robinson, who is 32nd all-time with 2,943 hits.