Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Eric Jokisch joined the Marlins and was assigned to Triple-A New Orleans after being claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Jokisch, 26, began the season at the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in Iowa. To make room for Jokisch, the Marlins designated RHP Scott McGough for assignment.

LHP Mike Dunn, on the disabled list since the start of the season, had a second MRI on his strained left forearm Monday. The test found no structural damage, Dunn said.

2B Dee Gordon went 2-for-5 and has hit safely in all 17 career games against the Braves at Marlins Park.

OF Christian Yelich increased his hitting streak to eight games.