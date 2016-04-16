FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2016 / 2:46 AM / a year ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Eric Jokisch joined the Marlins and was assigned to Triple-A New Orleans after being claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Jokisch, 26, began the season at the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in Iowa. To make room for Jokisch, the Marlins designated RHP Scott McGough for assignment.

LHP Mike Dunn, on the disabled list since the start of the season, had a second MRI on his strained left forearm Monday. The test found no structural damage, Dunn said.

2B Dee Gordon went 2-for-5 and has hit safely in all 17 career games against the Braves at Marlins Park.

OF Christian Yelich increased his hitting streak to eight games.

