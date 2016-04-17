Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Mike Dunn (left forearm inflammation) felt discomfort during a bullpen session and his return has been pushed back indefinitely.

LHP Mike Dunn (left forearm inflammation) felt discomfort during a bullpen session and his return has been pushed back indefinitely. Dunn is 15 innings away from breaking the Marlins’ record for career relief innings.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria hit a two-run homer on Saturday. It was Hechavarria’s 12th career homer and his first since August 2, 2015.

RHP Tom Koehler (0-2) took Saturday’s loss, allowing nine hits, two walks and six runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves. Miami’s starting pitchers have yet to win a game this season, and Koehler, who has a 6.30 ERA, is part of the problem.

LHP Justin Nicolino is off to a 2-0 start with a 2.25 ERA at Triple-A New Orleans. He’s a candidate to join Miami’s rotation should the big-league club need an extra starter. Nicolino, while not a hard thrower, has good control and has some major-league experience, having made his debut last year.

RHP Jarred Cosart, who has a 16-17 career record, will try to even his ledger on Sunday against Atlanta. Cosart has a good history against Atlanta, posting a 3-0 record and a 1.66 ERA in three career starts.