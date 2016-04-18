Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Fernandez will open Monday’s four-game series against the Washington Nationals, who are off to a great start and are enjoying a big lead in the NL East. Fernandez is 3-0 with a 0.98 ERA in six career starts against the Nationals.

CF Marcell Ozuna for the first time this season was dropped from the No. 2 hole in the batting order, hitting sixth. A free swinger with power, Ozuna is better suited to hitting lower in the order. On Sunday, it didn’t make much of a difference as he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. He is hitting only .190 this season.

RHP Jarred Cosart, who had a 3-0 record and a 1.66 ERA in three career starts against Atlanta entering Sunday, could not duplicate that success and struggled terribly. Cosart allowed four runs in a 34-pitch first inning. Later, he gave up a two-out, two-strike RBI single to the opposing pitcher. Cosart deserved this loss but escaped with a no-decision. He has an ERA of 6.10.

LHP Raudel Lazo began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits in one inning. Lazo began the season on the disabled list due to a left shoulder strain, and he might be able to rejoin the Marlins by the end of the month.

RHP Kyle Barraclough, called up from Triple-A New Orleans before the game, pitched a scoreless inning Sunday against Atlanta. He allowed a hit, a walk and a wild pitch while striking out three. In three Triple-A appearances this season, he was 1-0 with one save and a 1.50 ERA.

RHP Dustin McGowan, who allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings over six relief appearances for Miami this season, was designated for assignment Sunday. He lost his lone decision as a Marlin. The 33-year-old veteran had a 6.94 ERA in 14 games (one start) for the Phillies last year.

C Jeff Mathis made his second start of the season and got his first hit, a sixth-inning double. When starting catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the lineup, Marlins pitchers have a 4.88 ERA. In two starts with Mathis, Marlins pitchers have allowed a combined total of five runs, recording an ERA below .250. And that’s the only real selling point for Mathis, one of the worst hitters in the majors who is devoid of speed and power. He makes his living defensively and by the way he handles pitchers.

RF Giancarlo Stanton, who has averaged 32 homers for the past five years, went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He has struck out six times in the past two games and is batting .211 this season with two homers. Stanton, who has a .317 batting average and five grand slams when batting with the bases loaded, had an 0-2 count in the sixth when he was grazed by an inside pitch from Braves reliever Alexi Ogando. That gave Stanton a cheap RBI, but the Marlins are looking for much more from their high-priced slugger.