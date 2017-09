RHP Nick Wittgren was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A New Orleans to reinforce the bullpen. He had a 3.38 ERA in four relief appearances at New Orleans.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria rested Tuesday night and SS Miguel Rojas started.

RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right triceps) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 18. He had been pitching out of the bullpen.

OF Ichiro Suzuki needs one more steal to reach 500 in his career.