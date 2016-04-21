Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Mike Dunn, out since March 25 with a strained right oblique, is not yet able to throw.

RHP Tom Koehler is set to start on Sunday for the Marlins against the Washington Nationals. Koehler, who can usually be relied upon for 10 wins per season and an ERA of about 4.00, is off to a slow start. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen gave up two runs in the first three innings against Washington on Wednesday but then settled down. He pitched seven innings, allowing six hits, two walks and three runs, striking out seven.

RHP Dustin McGowan, designated for assignment Sunday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday. He allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings over six relief appearances for Miami this season. McGowan lost his lone decision as a Marlin. The 33-year-old veteran had a 6.94 ERA in 14 games (one start) for the Phillies last year.

CF Ichiro Suzuki, 42, started in center field in place of Marcell Ozuna as Marlins manager Don Mattingly opted to get an extra left-handed hitter in the lineup against right-hander Joe Ross. Unfortunately for Suzuki, he went 0-for-4.

3B Derek Dietrich started at third base in place of Martin Prado as Marlins Manager Don Mattingly opted to get an extra left-handed hitter in the lineup against right-hander Joe Ross. Dietrich came through with a solo home run.