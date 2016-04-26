Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon is a much more confident player than when Don Mattingly managed him with the Dodgers two seasons ago. “There’s a point where you just cross over and you know you can play here, and that’s what you see in Dee is a kid with confidence,” Mattingly said. “If he goes 0-for-4 and has a rough day, his spirits never change.” Gordon was 0-for-5.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen (1-1) allowed two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk in 6 2/3 innings. Despite serving up solo homers to OF Yasiel Puig and rookie OF Trayce Thompson, Chen recorded his first win as a Marlin. “I thought he made a couple of mistakes,” manager Don Mattingly said. “I think the ball with Yasiel he tried to go in and it leaked out over the plate. (But) I thought he was pretty good tonight.”

RHP A.J. Ramos walked a batter but struck out two and pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save in as many opportunities. Ramos has limited opposing batters to only two hits with nine strikeouts and no runs in seven innings this season.

3B Martin Prado is expected to be activated from the paternity list Tuesday. Prado missed the weekend set in San Francisco against the Giants after his wife gave birth to a baby girl Friday.

INF Derek Dietrich, who was 2-for-3 for his second mult-hit game of the season, drove in the game-winning run with an RBI triple in the sixth inning of Monday’s decision over the Dodgers. Dietrich is hitting .333 with six RBIs in 1t games.

OF Giancarlo Stanton continued his sizzling hitting at Dodger Stadium Monday night. Stanton, who went 2-for-3 with a walk, homered and doubled in Monday’s 3-2 win over the Dodgers. Stanton drove RHP Ross Stipling’s first pitch of the fourth inning into the seats in left for a solo shot and a 1-0 Marlins lead. It was Stanton’s fifth home run this season and his 11th career long ball against the Dodgers. Seven of those homers have come at Dodger Stadium for Stanton, a native of the Los Angeles area. “I think that would get anyone amped up the team you watched growing up,” said Stanton, who also homered Sunday in San Francisco and carries a .322 batting average against the Dodgers. “It’s always a good time coming here. I’ve been here a few more times than any other ballpark. Maybe this one and our home stadium is about the same. It’s always fun.”