FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 28, 2016 / 5:36 AM / a year ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tom Koehler allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks in five innings. Koehler (2-2) struck out three and threw two wild pitches but earned the win Tuesday against the Dodgers.

LF Christian Yelich has hit safely in all 10 of the club’s road games. Yelich tied a season high with three hits Tuesday, going 3-for-5 and driving in a run. Yelich is batting .444 in his last seven games.

OF Ichiro Suzuki, who pinch-hit in the eighth inning, laced a single to left to tie Frank Robinson (2,943) for 33rd on the majors’ all-time hit list. The 42-year-old veteran is in his second season with the Marlins as a reserve.

3B Martin Prado was reinstated from the paternity list Tuesday. Prado missed the weekend series in San Francisco against the Giants after his wife gave birth to a girl Friday. Prado, who went 1-for-4, initiated the Marlins’ sixth-inning rally against the Dodgers, driving in the club’s first run in a five-run frame that was the difference in the outcome.

RF Giancarlo Stanton homered for the third consecutive game in the Marlins’ win over the Dodgers on Tuesday. Stanton hit a three-run, go-ahead shot in the sixth inning, highlighting a five-run rally that gave the Marlins a lead they never surrendered. “You just make an adjustment,” said Stanton, who homered off Dodger RHP Ross Stripling on Monday before tagging LHP Clayton Kershaw on Tuesday. Stanton has a .319 batting average and 29 RBIs in 31 games at Chavez Ravine in his career. “(Kershaw) was dominating, he was using his off-speed very effectively, so that’s our job to adjust to that and get some runs.” It was Stanton’s sixth homer of the season, his second ever off Kershaw and the 12th of his career against the Dodgers. Eight of those have occurred at Dodger Stadium.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.