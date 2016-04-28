Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks in five innings. Koehler (2-2) struck out three and threw two wild pitches but earned the win Tuesday against the Dodgers.

LF Christian Yelich has hit safely in all 10 of the club’s road games. Yelich tied a season high with three hits Tuesday, going 3-for-5 and driving in a run. Yelich is batting .444 in his last seven games.

OF Ichiro Suzuki, who pinch-hit in the eighth inning, laced a single to left to tie Frank Robinson (2,943) for 33rd on the majors’ all-time hit list. The 42-year-old veteran is in his second season with the Marlins as a reserve.

3B Martin Prado was reinstated from the paternity list Tuesday. Prado missed the weekend series in San Francisco against the Giants after his wife gave birth to a girl Friday. Prado, who went 1-for-4, initiated the Marlins’ sixth-inning rally against the Dodgers, driving in the club’s first run in a five-run frame that was the difference in the outcome.

RF Giancarlo Stanton homered for the third consecutive game in the Marlins’ win over the Dodgers on Tuesday. Stanton hit a three-run, go-ahead shot in the sixth inning, highlighting a five-run rally that gave the Marlins a lead they never surrendered. “You just make an adjustment,” said Stanton, who homered off Dodger RHP Ross Stripling on Monday before tagging LHP Clayton Kershaw on Tuesday. Stanton has a .319 batting average and 29 RBIs in 31 games at Chavez Ravine in his career. “(Kershaw) was dominating, he was using his off-speed very effectively, so that’s our job to adjust to that and get some runs.” It was Stanton’s sixth homer of the season, his second ever off Kershaw and the 12th of his career against the Dodgers. Eight of those have occurred at Dodger Stadium.