Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena bailed the Marlins out of an unbelievable spot in the eighth inning and earned the save by retiring all five batters he faced. Rushed into the game when David Phelps was tossed after walking Joc Pederson to load the bases, Urena retired Yasiel Puig and Adrian Gonzalez to escape the inning and then worked a 1-2-3 ninth. Marlins officials have felt Urena could be a closer, and this game backed up their belief.

RHP Nick Wittgren was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans to make room for Wednesday night’s starter, LHP Justin Nicolino.

RHP Nick Wittgren was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans Wednesday to make room for LHP Justin Nicolino. Wittgren, who is considered the Marlins’ No. 21 prospect per MLBPipeline.com, gave up an earned run in two innings over two outings for Miami. The 24-year old Wittgren has collected 80 saves in the minor leagues, including 19 last year at New Orleans, and has fanned more than a batter per inning.

RHP Jose Fernandez gets the ball Thursday night when Miami finishes its four-game series in Los Angeles. Fernandez is coming off a 7-2 loss Saturday night in San Francisco, yielding seven hits and four runs over six innings with three walks and five strikeouts. In his career against the Dodgers, Fernandez is 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA, fanning 32 hitters in 22 2/3 innings.

LF Christian Yelich went 0-for-3, but extended his streak of reaching base to the season’s first 20 games when he was plunked by a pitch in the third inning. Yelich has been one of the National League’s top hitters in April and his emergence from a down season in 2015 probably has something to do with Giancarlo Stanton’s recent hot streak in which he popped homers in three straight games before Wednesday night.

LHP Justin Nicolino became the first Miami starter to obtain an eighth-inning out this year as he worked 7 1/3 shutout innings to get the win Wednesday night. Nicolino didn’t have a great ball-strike ratio, but was able to use the Dodgers’ aggressiveness against them, inducing his fair share of early outs as he allowed only two hits and two walks before being lifted after 99 pitches. Nicolino picked up 12 outs on grounders.