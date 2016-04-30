Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Mike Dunn, who has yet to pitch this season, threw for the first time Thursday. Manager Don Mattingly said Dunn is at least 30 days away from playing. Dunn was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 3 due to a forearm strain.

RHP Jose Fernandez (2-2) struck out eight and walked three, allowing two runs on five hits in six innings during a win at Dodger Stadium. The eight strikeouts tied Fernandez with Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw for the National League lead at 40. Fernandez improved to 3-0 in his career against the Dodgers with a 2.88 ERA in four starts.

RHP A.J. Ramos converted his sixth save in six opportunities this season Thursday. However, he allowed his first run in nine innings when he gave up back-to-back leadoff singles to the Dodgers in the ninth inning and threw a run-scoring wild pitch.

C J.T. Realmuto hit his second home run of the season, smashing a solo shot off Dodgers RHP Kenta Maeda in the second inning. Realmuto went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to five games. He is hitting .562 with two home runs, three RBIs and a double during that span.

RHP Edwin Jackson, rehabbing a right triceps strain, is continuing his throwing program, manager Don Mattingly said. There is no timetable for the return of Jackson, who went on the disabled list April 19.

OF Ichiro Suzuki got the start in center field Thursday instead of Marcell Ozuna. Suzuki also faced Japanese countryman RHP Kenta Maeda. Maeda made easy work of Suzuki, who went 0-for-4. Maeda fanned Suzuki on three pitches in the second inning, forced him to weakly fly out to third in the fourth and induced him to pop out to short in the seventh.

3B Martin Prado had his second straight three-hit performance. Prado also drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning. Prado has hit safely in all 15 of his starts this season.

RF Giancarlo Stanton homered again Thursday, his seventh of the season, in Miami’s victory over the Dodgers that capped a four-game sweep. Stanton finished the series with three home runs, giving him 13 homers and 33 RBIs in 33 career games against the Dodgers. He also carries a .320 batting average against them. At Dodger Stadium, Stanton now has nine home runs and 22 RBIS in 19 games. He has driven in at least a run in his last six games there.