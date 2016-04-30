Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley flirted with his first career no-hitter Friday, going 7 2/3 innings against the Brewers without a hit. He didn’t get a chance to finish the game, though; manager Don Mattingly pulled him having thrown 116 pitches -- a career high. Even without the no-hitter, Conley earned his first victory of the season to go along with a 3.67 ERA.

OF Cole Gillespie joined the Marlins in Milwaukee Friday after his contract was selected from Triple-A New Orleans. Gillespie was batting .204 (10-for-49) with two runs, two doubles and three RBIs for the Zyphers with a hit in five of his last six games.

INF Dee Gordon was placed on the restricted list Friday, following his 80-game suspension for use of a banned substance. Gordon was batting .266 with six stolen bases and five RBIs in 21 games this season. He will not be eligible to return until July 28.

OF Ichiro Suzuki went 2-for-4 with an RBI and recorded his 500th career stolen base with a swipe of second base in the first inning Friday at Milwaukee. His two hits moved him to 2,945 for his career, passing Frank Robinson for 33rd on MLB’s all-time list.