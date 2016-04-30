FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 1, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Adam Conley flirted with his first career no-hitter Friday, going 7 2/3 innings against the Brewers without a hit. He didn’t get a chance to finish the game, though; manager Don Mattingly pulled him having thrown 116 pitches -- a career high. Even without the no-hitter, Conley earned his first victory of the season to go along with a 3.67 ERA.

OF Cole Gillespie joined the Marlins in Milwaukee Friday after his contract was selected from Triple-A New Orleans. Gillespie was batting .204 (10-for-49) with two runs, two doubles and three RBIs for the Zyphers with a hit in five of his last six games.

INF Dee Gordon was placed on the restricted list Friday, following his 80-game suspension for use of a banned substance. Gordon was batting .266 with six stolen bases and five RBIs in 21 games this season. He will not be eligible to return until July 28.

OF Ichiro Suzuki went 2-for-4 with an RBI and recorded his 500th career stolen base with a swipe of second base in the first inning Friday at Milwaukee. His two hits moved him to 2,945 for his career, passing Frank Robinson for 33rd on MLB’s all-time list.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.