Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria went 4-for-5 with a home run Saturday, matching a career-high for hits in one game. It was the third time this season that Hechavarria recorded a multi-hit game and his second home run of the season.

RHP David Phelps worked a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season and the second of his career. His only previous career save came April 10, 2014 against the Red Sox while pitching for the Yankees.

INF Derek Dietrich made his second straight start at second base Saturday and hit a leadoff home run in a 7-5 victory over the Brewers. Dietrich moved into the lineup when Dee Gordon got suspended 80 games for testing positive for a banned substance. He also took over Gordon’s spot atop the lineup Saturday.

RF Giancarlo Stanton hit his eighth home run of the season Saturday, a solo shot off Brewers RHP Chase Anderson at Miller Park, extending his hitting streak to six games. Stanton has homered in back-to-back games and five of his last six contests, while driving in at least one run in six straight. He was back in the lineup Saturday after getting a day to rest Friday at Milwaukee.