Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nefi Ogando was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. Ogando, a 26-year-old Dominican, made his big-league debut with the Phillies last season. But he had a 9.00 ERA with the Phillies last season in four appearances. The Marlins claimed him off waivers and sent him to New Orleans to start the year. He will pitch out of Miami’s bullpen.

LHP Cody Ege, 24, was sent to Triple-A New Orleans. The native of Iowa, who played his college ball at Louisville, was traded to the Marlins on July 31, 2015 in the Sam Dyson deal. He made his major-league debut on April 3. But he had a 12.00 ERA in five appearances with the Marlins.

LHP Justin Nicolino (2-0) earned a win over Arizona on Tuesday despite allowing seven hits, three walks and four runs in six innings. Nicolino said he had poor control of his fastballs, leaving them up in the zone.

C J.T. Realmuto, the first catcher ever to lead off a game for the Marlins, stroked a double to left in the first inning and came around to score on a groundout by Christian Yelich. Realmuto said this was the first time in his life that he hit leadoff.

OF Ichiro Suzuki lined a go-ahead, two-run single to center as the Miami Marlins rallied to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 on Tuesday night. Suzuki hit a 2-0 pitch from reliever Jake Barrett to give Miami a 5-4 lead. Suzuki, who is batting .333 in a part-time role, needs 53 hits to reach 3,000. For his career, he is hitting .383 with the bases loaded.